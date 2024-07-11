Four of family shot dead in rivals’ clash

Four persons including a man, his son and two brothers were killed in a clash between two rival groups in limits of Rashid Vigan police station in Larkana on Thursday.

According to police, in the neighbouring village of Naich, two groups of Zangija Jatoi community got into a fight over a trivial matter linking to children’s fight. Shaman Zangijo, his son Shaukat Ali Zangijo while two brothers Ali Hasan and Ali Akbar Zangijo were killed in the firing. After the incident, the police reached the spot and took bodies of the deceased into custody and shifted to Chandka Hospital for postmortem.