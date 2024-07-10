On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has activated panic buttons at 122 locations in Lahore as part of the ongoing restoration of the 15 panic buttons. Initially, 50 locations had the panic buttons restored. In the second phase, the number of panic button locations was increased to 100. Along with restoring the panic buttons, Safe City took immediate action on a 15-panic button call and arrested a mobile snatcher. A citizen contacted Safe City via a panic button immediately after their mobile phone was snatched. Safe City identified the snatcher and had the mobile snatcher arrested immediately. According to the Safe Cities spokesperson, panic buttons became non-functional due to operation and maintenance issues arising from contractual problems with a private company. The remaining panic buttons will be restored soon. In the absence of mobile phones, citizens can obtain immediate police assistance through 15 panic buttons.