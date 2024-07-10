Govt announces public holidays on July 16, 17 for Muharram

The federal government on Tuesday announced a two-day public holiday for Muharram 9 and 10. “[…] the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 16th and 17th July, 2024 (Tuesday and Wednesday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th& 10thMoharram 1446 AH),” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated. Muslims across the globe will observe the religious occasion with grief and sorrow. In this regard, the government also approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) across the country as a security measure during Muharram. The Interior ministry notification states that the details of troop deployment, which will be enforced for an indefinite period, will be finalised with the authorities concerned, including the government of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.