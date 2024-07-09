Lahore Board announces matric result with 69.75% pass rate

The Lahore Board has announced the results for the matriculation exams, revealing a pass rate of 69.75%.

According to Controller Lahore Board Zahid Mian, over 250,000 students appeared for the exams, out of which 174,000 students passed. In the science group, 73.91% of students passed, while in the arts group, the pass rate was 55%. In the science group, 80% of girls and 67% of boys passed, while in the arts group, 63% of girls and 38% of boys were successful. There were 267 cases of cheating reported, resulting in over 60 FIRs being filed. The results of Matric Annual Examination 2024 under Multan Board have also been announced. The total percentage of passing students was 78.6%.

In the Multan board, 1,25,896 students participated and only 98,955 male and female students succeeded in the examinations. Anas Javed of Science Group got the first position by getting 1191 marks, Muhammad Faizan Shawkat got the second position with 1190 marks, Rania Shahid got the third position with 1188 marks. Among Arts Group students, Mansab Riaz secured the first position with 1148 marks. Sadia Noreen secured the first position in Arts Group students with 1142 marks. The Faisalabad Board has also declared the results for the matriculation exams, with a pass rate of 79.75%.