Balochistan, GB, FATA students to get free education facilities: AIOU

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood Monday said that the university is extending free education facilities for the students of Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan Province, and the merged tribal districts (formerly FATA).

The objective behind this initiative is to contribute to the efforts of the present government towards the enrolment of out-of-school children. AIOU is setting an exemplary role by playing its role in the national initiative of enrolling out-of-school children through providing free education up to matriculation level for children. The university’s autumn semester for 2024 is commencing from July 15. The Vice-Chancellor has directed the heads of the relevant regional offices to ensure that this message reaches every household in these three regions so that out-of-school children can benefit from this university facility and illuminate their lives through education.