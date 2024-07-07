Session held to promote trade relations between Pakistan, Indonesia

The Indonesian Consulate in Karachi, in collaboration with the Policy Advisory and Research Council of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), hosted a pivotal session titled “Bilateral Talks: Addressing Challenges and Identifying Solutions to Promote Trade Relations between Pakistan and Indonesia” here at a local hotel.

This important event aimed to strengthen trade ties between the two nations by addressing current challenges and exploring new opportunities.

The meeting brought together prominent stakeholders from both the countries, including officials from Ministry of trade Indonesia, Indonesian Palm Oil Association, Embassy of Islamabad and stakeholders from palm oil, paper, automotive, and food. Participants provided valuable insights into the current trade landscape and potential areas for growth. The session highlighted Indonesia’s significant role in supplying essential commodities to Pakistan, particularly in palm oil, where Indonesia contributes approximately 90% of Pakistan’s total imports.

Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat in his opening remarks, expressed his gratitude to all the distinguished guests, including key figures such as Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, Arief Wibisono from the Ministry of Trade Indonesia, and Mohammad Younus Dagha, Chairman of PRAC. He highlighted the remarkable growth in bilateral trade, which increased from USD 2.581 billion in 2020 to USD 4.511 bln in 2022, despite global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. He also pointed out the significant popularity of Indonesian consumer products in Pakistan, symbolizing the growing economic partnership between the two nations.