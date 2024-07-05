CM approves establishment of Punjab Development Authority

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif became the first female Chief Minister to visit LDA Headquarters. She approved in principle to establish Punjab Development Authority, and sought a list of all illegal housing schemes in Lahore. She said, “Every housing scheme will be reviewed and decided upon whether to regularise it or not.”

Madam Chief Minister approved remodeling and beautification of MM Alam Road, and directed the authorities concerned to operate a Tram in Liberty, Main Market, Mini Market and Hali Road area. She also directed to construct, renovate and rehabilitate Gulberg and its adjoining areas, and said, “Uniform roads and tuff tiles should be installed.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved Karim Block to Motorway Signal Free Corridor Plan, under which 02 underpasses will be constructed on 6-ways road from Karim Block to Motorway. She also approved commercialization of various roads in Lahore, and directed for the early completion of Sports Complexes at Minar-e-Pakistan and China Scheme.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised, an online service is being launched for the citizens to get their residential maps approved. She was briefed, government plots worth billions of rupees have been recovered as a result of checking and sifting of records.” Madam Chief Minister directed LDA authorities to complete the process of sifting and checking of records as soon as possible. She also reviewed a proposal to commercialize various important roads of the city.

Madam Chief Minister said, special attention should be given to the development of LDA City. She also visited the Global Village. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, SACM on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM and other relevant officers were also present.

The whole nation is one heart and soul for the elimination of terrorism, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while condemning a blast in Mardan. She expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast, and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Chief Minister prayed for the complete and speedy recovery of the injured.

Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a roof collapse due to rain in Faisalabad. She offered condolences and expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.