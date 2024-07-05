SSGC cuts off Pakistan Steel Mills’ gas connection

Over the issue of non-payment of bills and gas theft, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has severed the gas connection to Pakistan Steel Mills on Friday.

According to the spokesperson for SSGC, a notice regarding the disconnection was issued, but Pakistan Steel did not respond. The SSGC spokesperson added that the Ministry of Energy did not respond to the company. The spokesperson said Pakistan Steel had previously informed the company through a letter about the ECC’s decision to stop paying gas bills, adding that the Ministry of Industries and Production sent this notice.

The company had requested Pakistan Steel clarify their payment position, but no explanation has been received from Pakistan Steel so far, the spokesperson said, adding that the SSGC also wrote to the Ministry of Energy about the issue, but no response has been received yet. Following the ECC’s decision, Pakistan Steel’s gas connection was disconnected on Thursday night, the SSGC spokesperson concluded.