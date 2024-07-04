Pakistan won’t become part of ‘bloc’ politics, says FO

Pakistan on Thursday clarified it would not become part of any “bloc” politics as regional security club leaders met in Astana to challenge the global order led by the United States.

As the Russian and Chinese leaders called for a “more fairer and transparent” world order at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, foreign office dismissed the perception that Pakistan joined the security club to become part of any bloc.

“I would first like to clarify that Pakistan has repeatedly said that we are not part of any bloc. We do not believe in bloc politics,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters at the weekly news briefing when asked whether Pakistan would join China and Russian bloc.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the end of external meddling, a reference to the US while Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a new Euroasia security pact, seeking an end to the external military presence in the region.

Pakistan is part of the 10 member SCO, which is viewed with suspicion by the West and the US.

“We believe in good relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect, mutual confidence and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs,” the foreign office spokesperson insisted.

“Secondly, Pakistan’s membership of SCO is not recent. Pakistan has been a member of SCO for several years now. It is a multilateral organisation. It is a regional organisation that is focused on promoting regional cooperation and connectivity and finding common solution to common problems, including in security, economic and connectivity issues,” she clarified.

“With regards to the bilateral meeting that took place between the President of the Russian Federation and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pakistan and the Russian Federation have a positive trajectory of relations. The two countries have been engaged with each other on several aspects of bilateral cooperation. This cooperation has increased in recent years, including in economic and trade matters, energy, connectivity and consultation on regional issues, including on Afghanistan. The discussions that took place between the two leaders yesterday were part of our efforts to find common ground for the mutual benefit of our two countries.”

On the possible launch of new military offensive against terrorists, the spokesperson said any law enforcement operation or activity inside Pakistan was, Pakistan’s sovereign decision, and these actions against terrorism or against any individuals who breaches Pakistani laws and Constitution were undertaken by the law enforcement authorities under the guidance of the Government of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan had been engaged on all aspects of issues of concern for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“In the recent meeting held in Doha as well, these issues of concern were discussed, as were the issues pertaining to areas of cooperation,” she said. “Pakistan has one major concern and that is with regards to the support that terrorist elements receive from sanctuaries and hideouts inside Afghanistan. This has been on the bilateral agenda for some time, and it is an issue that Pakistan will continue to discuss with Afghanistan until effective action is taken against these terror groups with concrete results that are seen on ground,” she stressed.

Commenting on a recent International Religious Freedom report, she expressed that unilateral reports assessing other countries’ human rights situations were not free from political bias and presented an incomplete and distorted picture.

The methodology adopted in preparing these reports and the mandate and expertise of its authors are not transparent, she added.

“It is unfortunate that the report refers to certain incidents in Pakistan last year without highlighting the strong political will shown by the government to hold the perpetrators accountable as well as the remedial efforts undertaken and the legal and administrative protections in place for religious minorities.”

It cannot be viewed from the lens of any single country’s social and legal perspective, she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to collaborating with other member states to bolster the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a unified regional forum for peace and prosperity.

Addressing the 24th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, the premier highlighted the organisation’s significant human and socio-economic potential, urging leaders to transcend partisan geopolitics for a peaceful future. “I reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to working together to strengthen SCO as an active and integrated regional forum to achieve the common objective of peace and prosperity in line with the Shanghai spirit,” the prime minister said.

The PM emphasised the need to enhance connectivity within the SCO region and called for the implementation of efficient transport corridors and reliable supply chains. He noted that Pakistan’s strategic location makes it an ideal trade conduit for the region, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) complementing SCO’s vision for regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

Shehbaz proposed promoting the use of national currencies for mutual settlements within the SCO to mitigate international financial shocks and supported the creation of an SCO alternative development funding mechanism to advance stalled initiatives. The premier welcomed the SCO agreement on environmental protection and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a sustainable, nature-positive world. Highlighting the need for stability in Afghanistan.