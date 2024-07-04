IDEAS, a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that IDEAS is a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity. It is an event that provides enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad,” he said this while speaking at the 2nd Steering Committee Meeting of the 12th Edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar – IDEAS 2024 here at CM House.

The provincial ministers -Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Shah – Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, DG DEPO Major General Asad Nawaz, PSCM Agha Wasif, DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi attended the meeting here at CM House on Wednesday.

In the meeting conduct modalities of the 12th Edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar; IDEAS 2024 were discussed.

Murad Shah said that IDEAS 2024 was scheduled from 19-22 November 2024 at the Karachi Expo Centre. “Hosting this 12 Edition of innovation and excellence is indeed a testimony to our pledge to encourage technological growth,” he said and added, “This edition of IDEAS will also pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international community.”

The CM said the national-level preparations for this momentous event have already commenced in coordination with all relevant stakeholders. “Today’s meeting is aimed at providing further impetus to these undertakings,” he said and reiterated the full support and cooperation of the Sindh government in all its domains for the successful accomplishment of this mega-national event.

Shah said that the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar was a mega event – biennially organized by the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO). “Since its inception in 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous of defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists and top-level policymakers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration,” he added.

The CM said that the international recognition of IDEAS and participation truly reflected our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with the international fraternity. He said that In fact, IDEAS was a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity. “On the other hand, IDEAS is an event that provides enhanced opportunities for commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and manufacturers from within Pakistan and abroad,” he said.

DG DEPO Maj General Asad Nawaz highlighted that the event as per its traditions would host several splendid activities encompassing the world’s cutting-edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminars and business expansion through well-planned B2B/B2G engagements. He added that the Karachi show would exclusively be arranged for the people of the city at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 21, 2024.