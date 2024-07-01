Authorities directed to finalize all arrangements for Monsoon

The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has directed the relevant authorities to finalize all the arrangements for Monsoon.

According to the Commissioner, “About 30 percent more rainfall is predicted this year in the monsoon.”

The relevant authorities had been directed to complete the dredging and de-silting project for Nullahs, particularly Nullah Lai, as soon as possible.

Section-144 would be fully implemented to prevent the dumping of garbage and solid waste in nullahs, he said, adding that the damages from natural calamities could be reduced by early measures.

Solid steps were being taken regarding pre-monsoon rains, he ordered.

All the arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible to prevent possible flooding, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

He further directed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi had also been directed to timely clean the 11 main nullahs of Rawalpindi, which fall into Nullah Lai.

The relevant officers were instructed to clean the drains to improve the sewerage system across the city. The sewage system would be activated before the start of monsoon rains, he said, adding that a proper water drainage system would be maintained. There should be no complaints of blocked drains anywhere in the city; he directed that the Municipal Corporation keep the banks of the drains free from encroachment.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority should keep its alert system updated and keep the citizens informed about the weather situation in time, he directed.

Engineer Aamir Khattak ordered the WASA authorities to keep the roads and streets clear during rains, and the stagnant rain water should be removed within the shortest possible time frame.

Special attention should be given to all vulnerable areas, particularly low-lying localities including Rattaamral, Katarian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, and Zia ul Haq Colony, where the risks of being affected by flood water during monsoons are high.

“Gawalmandi, which is the most vulnerable area near Nullah Lai, should be given special attention,” he directed.

The Commissioner ordered the relevant authorities of all the government departments to fully cooperate with the Rescue-1122 personnel and WASA in the pre-monsoon measures.

The health department should finalize all the arrangements to ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities to the citizens in case of any untoward situation, he instructed.

Ring Road

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that efforts were being made to ensure the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December, the deadline fixed by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

According to the Commissioner, a total of 315 schemes of Rawalpindi district are included in the Annual Development Program (ADP). 89 schemes are new while 227 are ongoing, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, various mega projects are currently underway in Rawalpindi.

He said the most important mega projects to reshape Rawalpindi include the construction of the Rawalpindi Ring Road and the Dadocha Dam to meet water shortages. Rawalpindi Ring Road had been divided into three phases, he said.

Phase one includes the construction of 38.3 km from Banth to Thalian. Phase two would link this road to the motorway and phase three would include the Eastern Loop, he added.

The Commissioner informed that the target for completion of Phase-I of Rawalpindi Ring project, which started in September 2023, is December 2024.

After its completion, it would not only solve traffic problems but also emerge as an industrial hub, he added.

The construction of Dadocha Dam had also been started to provide Rawalpindi with 35 million gallons of clean drinking water per day.

The land acquisition work of the dam was completed and revised PC-I had also been forwarded, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.

Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk, Safe City Project, Water Supply Schemes, Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospital revamping projects are in progress, he said adding, a mobile health service project, ‘Vehicle on Wheels’ had been launched. 150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital, Up-gradation of Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Slaughter House, Construction of Freelance IT and Gymkhana in all districts are prominent projects of Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

He further said that efforts are underway to provide better educational facilities by giving top priority to the Education Department, adding that apart from the flagship schemes of the Education Department, Divisional Public Schools had also been started in all the districts. He informed that the Government Islamia Higher Secondary School No.1 Murree Road had organized special classes for

transgenders for the first time. So far, 63 students had been enrolled, he added.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that 57 small dams were completed and made functional in Rawalpindi division.