PTI Not Seeing the Forest for the Trees

From “Absolutely Not” to Why Not, the former PTI (now sitting on the opposition benches as Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)) have come a long way in their reaction to the foreign interference. On Friday, the National Assembly passed a resolution with a majority vote as a protest against another resolution adopted by the US House of Representatives on June 25 seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the last held general elections. Calling the proceedings an “interference” in the internal affairs of a sovereign country, the parliament wished to send a clear message to the rest of the world. Democracy–no matter how questionable, no matter how fragile–was supposed to be an exclusive domain and did not need the rescuing touch of the white man. Nevertheless, in a bizarre contrast to a vendetta weaved over the last year, the opposition members–largely led by the PTI-backed SIC–not only decided to vote against the official position but drowned the entire debate by clamorous banging and vociferous slogans. When Deputy Minister Ishaq Dar thundered, ” “We must show our sovereignty. We must show our unity. We must show we mean business.” his remarks were fully in sync with what the PTI used to criticise. However, supporting those unfounded allegations, which publicly smeared egg all over the face of Pakistan’s international standing, only to stand back and let a country treat Pakistan as its own science lab speaks volumes about the leadership’s skewed priorities.

While acknowledging the US as an important and valued partner, the NA emphasised the principles of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democracy and fundamental human rights. Did PTI not have it in itself to support the very foundation of democracy?

Political leaders from across the spectrum reiterated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to safeguard those principles, reflecting the aspirations of its people and the vision of its founding fathers. There could have been reservations about how any particular government acted or a lack of confidence in its resolve to remain committed to the larger cause.

But to put forward a blanket opposition to a resolution, without even reading its content meant that these leaders had little to no regard for the national interests.

In a call for a broader perspective, the NA urged the US Congress to focus on more pressing global issues, such as the ongoing acts of genocide in Gaza, human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India. Nevertheless, the PTI leadership was far too overwhelmed by their own agendas to listen to the cries of those whose suffering had become an international agenda. Is this what “change” means? Is this what a “revolution” speaks to?

On one hand, Omar Ayub Khan accused the government of “not show(ing) us the text of the resolution it passed in the National Assembly condemning the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives pointing out rigging in the 8th February 2024 elections.” Yet, when the actual moment arrived, its fellow lawmakers showed no interest in the content of the resolution, far too eager instead to tear up copies and chant “shame, shame.”

Of course, the numbers suggested that the resolution was still passed in which the National Assembly expressed deep regret that the US resolution had demonstrated an incomplete and incorrect understanding of Pakistan’s political and electoral processes. Not following the previous record of making senseless statements without an eye on the prevailing realities, it asked the government, especially the foreign office, to focus on the clarity of communication with its strategic partners. In a similar yet separately held presser, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office also called upon the US Congress to play a more constructive role in strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations. “Bilateral relations between countries should be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality,” she noted.