Chinese company seeks food processing business in Punjab

A Chinese company plans to invest $8 million in Punjab to establish a food processing business with potential for future expansion, according to the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT). An online meeting between PBIT officials and representatives from Hi-Road Technology Co., Ltd. was held to discuss various aspects of the food processing industry in Punjab. PBIT, in collaboration with the Consulate of Pakistan in Shanghai, pledged full support to help navigate procedures and identify potential joint venture partners in Punjab. The initial setup will cover 6,000 square meters (approximately 1.5 acres) in Phase I, with plans to increase investment following successful implementation. Shanghai Hi-Road Food Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures dairy products, including plant fat creams, creamy creams, coffee plant fat creams, and chocolate plant fat creams. The company also produces jams, fragrances, etc, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Friday.