Fiza Ali reacts to speculations about her second marriage

Pestered with her second marriage rumours, actor Fiza Ali has criticised those spreading false news about her marital status with comments that they should not worry about her marriage rather their unmarried sisters. The actor took to her social media handle to remove speculations surrounding her marital status and shared a video and a post clarifying her position in terms of her second marriage. Let’s have a look on her post, “All of you are extremely worried about my marriage. You’re just eager to marry me off; many of you might have even arranged a dowry for me. Focus on the marriages of their “unmarried sisters” instead.” The TV host said she would announce the name of her would-be husband when she decides to marry. “These ordinary YouTubers and even major TV channels are using my name for cheap popularity and spreading news about my ‘marriage’,” she said. Fiza Ali, who gained fame from the PTV classic drama serial ‘Mehndi’, said, “You guys are tagging me in pictures of my ‘wedding events’ day and night, is that right? Please, stop such antics.” Fiza Ali married Fawad Farooq in 2007, but the couple later separated. They have a daughter together.