‘I cannot be silenced by false cases’: Sanam Javed

PTI woman leader and social activist Sanam Javed remained resolute as she appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, asserting that she cannot be silenced by fabricated cases. Speaking informally to the media, PTI social media activist Sanam Javed expressed confidence despite facing numerous legal challenges. “I am not afraid of false cases anymore. The more cases they file, the more they will be exposed,” she declared, alleging political revenge behind the roughly 200 cases against her. Javed vowed to continue seeking bail wherever cases are registered against her, predicting that justice will prevail and the truth will emerge in due time. “I refuse to be silenced by these tactics,” she affirmed. She also raised concerns about restrictions preventing her family from meeting her, describing it as harassment for political reasons. Javed remains determined to confront the legal battles ahead with resilience and courage.