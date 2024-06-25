Punjab govt announces two weekly holidays in govt schools

Punjab Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced that government schools will now observe two holidays per week.

The Education Department is considering extending daily teaching hours from Monday to Friday, while making Saturday a full holiday dedicated to phased teacher training. This proposal aims to enhance the professional development of educators. Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized the importance of utilizing weekends for capacity building and lesson planning, acknowledging that teachers already juggle multiple responsibilities. He also assured that efforts are underway to address teachers’ promotion issues, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting educators and improving the education system.