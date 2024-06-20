PM, UAE president exchange Eid greetings over telephone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over the phone to extend Eid ul Adha greetings on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders expressed their wishes for the continuous development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan and the UAE. The prime minister thanked the UAE president for his ongoing support for Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the UAE.

Reflecting on his highly productive visit to the UAE in May 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to transforming the brotherly relations between the two countries into a sustainable and mutually beneficial strategic partnership focused on trade and investment.

Highlighting the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, the prime minister invited the UAE president to visit Pakistan soon. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed accepted the invitation and expressed his willingness to undertake an official visit in the near future. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact to further strengthen the fraternal and close relations between their countries. Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz also called the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, and Tajikistan to extend Eid ul Adha greetings.