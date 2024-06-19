Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik’s Eid pictures go viral

Pakistani actress and model Sana Javed and renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik delighted their fans with a special Eid surprise.

The couple, who remarried earlier this year, shared new photos on social media, capturing their joyous celebration. The news of their marriage generated significant buzz in Pakistan and fans were delighted to see them share this special occasion together.

In the photos, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik can be seen in romantic poses, radiating happiness. Sana Javed, who boasts 8.9 million followers, and Shoaib Malik, with 2.5 million followers, posted the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

The captions accompanying the photos included heartfelt Eid wishes from both stars, spreading festive cheer among their fans. The couple’s posts quickly garnered attention, with fans showering them with love and best wishes for their continued happiness.

Earlier this year, Shoaib Malik surprised everyone by suddenly announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed. This news came after his previous marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son named Izhan. Following Shoaib Malik’s announcement, Sania Mirza confirmed their divorce.

Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal, but their marriage ended for undisclosed reasons. Now, Sana and Shoaib are enjoying a happy married life, as evidenced by their joyful posts on social media.