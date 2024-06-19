Nutritious food provided to prisoners across Punjab: home secretary

Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that all prisoners across the province are being provided with nutritious food that meets their caloric needs besides better medical cover and other amenities of life.

He stated this during his visit to Camp Jail here during Eid holidays. He also had lunch with juvenile prisoners and appreciated the taste and quality of food.

The under trial prisoners informed the secretary that all inmates were happy with the food quality served under the direct supervision of Senior Superintendent Zahir Ahmad Virk who visits them daily.

The secretary emphasized that the food served is designed to fulfill the nutritional needs of the inmates, contributing to their overall health and well-being. He underscored that the provision of hygienic food is a top priority in Punjab’s correctional facilities. The IG (Prisons) has implemented strict standards and regular inspections to ensure that the food is prepared in clean environments and is free from contaminants, he added.

Noorul Amin Mengal highlighted the improvements in medical care within the prisons. “The government has enhanced healthcare services to provide better medical attention to inmates. This includes regular health check-ups, prompt treatment of illnesses, and access to necessary medications. These measures are part of broader efforts to improve the conditions within Punjab’s prisons”, he added.