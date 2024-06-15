Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Karachi Company Police Station

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Karachi Company Police Station located in G-9 Markaz Islamabad here on Saturday. During his visit he was disappointed to see dilapidated condition of the police station.

He observed the front desk, crime computer and FIR branch were located in very small rooms and there was present a sleeping cart in the investigation officer’s room. Moreover, there he saw poor sanitation, doors were broken and the rooms of the investigating officers in the basement were in very poor shape.

Federal Interior Minister expressed his anger over the poor condition of the police station.

He also inspected the basement, ground and first floor of the station. Interior Minister met with the citizens in the police station and heard their problems and inquired about their cases. Interior Minister checked the records of the front desk and reviewed the progress on the applications. He directed to process the applications within the stipulated period. He directed SHO to take appropriate action to resolve the issues of citizens. On the request of a citizen, he assigned SHO the task of arresting robbery suspects within 7 days. Interior Minister also inspected the police officers’ barracks in the basement. He said that it was his first visit of any police station in Islamabad but was very disheartened to see the condition of the police station. He stated that if such is the case with the justice providers then what will happen to the citizens. He emphasized that all police stations in Islamabad will be upgraded like Punjab.

Shabqadar Visit: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the historic Fort of the Frontier Constabulary in Shabqadar and conducted a detailed inspection of the said fort which was built in 1813.

The minister showed keen interest in the ancient parts of the fort and the chained gates. Apart from this, the minister also saw the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the rest house which was built in 1837. It is worth mentioning that Winston Churchill stayed in that rest house in September 1897.

During the reign of Ranjit Singh, the fort was built by Toota Ram, a skilled architect, and named Shankar Garh. In 1839, the Mahmood tribe attacked Shankar Garh Fort and entered the fort by breaking the gates. Ranjit Singh’s son, Sher Singh, conducted an inquiry about the broken gates which was headed by a French general. As a result of the inquiry, the gates were sentenced to be chained for 100 years in 1840. Even after 184 years, the gates remain chained.

Mohsin Naqvi praised the historical significance of the fort and commended it. He highlighted that FC has rendered invaluable services towards maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that FC has written stories of bravery in the war against terrorism and the nation is proud of its brave soldiers.