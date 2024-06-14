Lahore Zoo likely to be reopened on Eid

Authorities are considering reopening the Lahore Zoo, which has been closed for seven months due to a major resurfacing project, just in time for Eid. The final decision will be made by the senior provincial minister. The zoo, closed in November 2023, underwent extensive renovations initiated by then Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, with an allocated budget exceeding Rs 1.83 billion. The re-veeping project was slated for completion by January 31, 2024.

Despite being an independent institution covering its own expenses, the zoo faced significant financial challenges. However, 90% of the renovation work is now complete. The zoo has also acquired numerous new animals and birds, including Oryx, Chaltan Markhor, Sindh Ibex, Pattas Monkey, Spring Buck, Blissbuck, Sable, parrots, hawks, and various songbirds.

An elephant will no longer be featured, but the promise of bringing in a panda by the caretaker chief minister remains unfulfilled. Other new facilities, including a tunnel safari and hologram displays, have been completed.