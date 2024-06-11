Raducanu happy with fitness, looking forward to grasscourt season

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she no longer has any doubts when she hits the ball after recovering from surgery on both wrists and an ankle, adding that she is “in a really fit place” as she begins the grasscourt season.

The 21-year-old, who was sidelined for eight months last year, competed in Stuttgart and Madrid during the clay swing but withdrew from the qualifying rounds for the French Open. Raducanu had not been awarded a wildcard for the claycourt Grand Slam and said she withdrew to manage her workload and focus on her fitness. The Briton said on Monday she now felt really strong and was excited to be back in action. “Body-wise, physical-wise, I feel really healthy,” she told reporters ahead of her opening match at the Nottingham Open against Japan’s Ena Shibahara later on Tuesday.