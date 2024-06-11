Pashto drama actress found murdered in Nowshera

Famous Pashto drama industry actor Khushboo was found murdered on Monday. Her brother told police two persons of the area were giving life threats to his sister for acting in drams. He told the police the suspects asked his sister to leave drama industry, claiming when his sister refused to quit the showbiz, they killed her and threw her body infields in Akbarpura, Nowshera. According to police, a case has been registered against two suspects on the complaint of the brother of the slain actor. Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem and started investigation. The law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the suspects nominated in the FIR. Khushboo of Swabi was a well-known actress in Pashto drama industry.