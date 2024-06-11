BISP disburses Rs 117 billion under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif since inception

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has overall disbursed Rs 117 billion and enrolled 14.8 million children under the Conditional Cash Transfer intervention of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, since its inception.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 unveiled by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the internationally acclaimed BISP had disbursed a total of Rs 36.9 billion under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative during July-March FY2024 with enrollment of 2.2 million children.

The stipend rate of students has been raised during FY 2024 up to Rs. 2000 for boy child per quarter and Rs. 2500 for girl child at primary level. While the stipend rate has been increased up to Rs 3,000 for boy child and Rs 3500 for girl child at secondary level.

For higher secondary level, the stipend has been increased up to Rs 4,000 for boy child and Rs 4500 for girl child.

A one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 is also given to the girls upon their graduation from primary education. The government is dedicated to achieving universal primary education that aligns with the SDGs.

To address the issue of children from BISP beneficiary households not attending school, the government introduced a Co-Responsibility Cash Transfer in October 2012, providing additional cash per quarter for primary education.

Since July 1, 2021, the program has been expanded to include secondary and higher secondary education, gradually rolling out nationwide.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has paid Rs 10.83 billion to 1,873,557 beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer initiative of Benazir Nashonuma till March FY2024.

The programme focuses upon a 1000-day window of opportunity to prevent malnutrition in Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) and Children under two years of age within the BISP Kafaalat Program households.

The comprehensive package of interventions is being implemented through ‘Facilitation centres’ established on the premises of Tehsil/Taluka/District level government health facilities.

The programme aims to address stunting among PLW and their children of less than two years of age through the provision of additional cash of Rs 2,000 per quarter per PLW / boy child and Rs 2,500 per quarter per girl child of BISP beneficiary families.

In return, mothers must commit to attending regular antenatal health checks and awareness sessions during pregnancy, consuming Specialized Nutritious Food (SNF), and taking their children for immunization and regular health checks.

The primary objectives of the intervention include prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies, improve awareness of maternal and early child health/nutrition.

The Nashonuma Programme is ope-rationalized in 158 districts through 545 Facilitation Centers, including 35 mobile sites in Sindh, two in Punjab, and 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.