Babusar-Naran Highway opened for traffic after six months

The Babusar-Naran highway was opened for all traffic after six months of closure. The local administration said that police and local volunteers will continue to patrol for the safety and convenience of tourists.

Babusar-Naran highway is closed every year for several months due to heavy snowfall, which now has been opened. It is pertinent to note that earlier in Mansehra district after a long closure of six months all the obstacles were removed and the touristy area Naran was opened for tourists.