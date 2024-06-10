Janice Tessa and Kiran Haq’s video from ‘Hasrat’ sets goes viral!

Drama actors Janice Tessa and Kiran Haq recorded a funny reel together, on the sets of their on-air serial ‘Hasrat’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, actor Janice Tessa aka Fabiha of ‘Hasrat’, treated her thousands of followers with a new reel, featuring her co-star Kiran Haq aka Sanaya, from the sets of their play.

“Fabiha and Sanaya in parallel universe,” read the caption on their joint post, which sees the on-screen rivals, but seemingly real-life friends, flaunt their bond off-screen, while the Bollywood song ‘Chammak Challo’, from Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Ra. One’ plays in the background.

The now-viral video has more than 1.2 million views on the social site Instagram, while a number of their followers also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

Pertinent to note that the daily serial co-stars Tessa and Haq with A-list actor Fahad Sheikh. The supporting cast of the play features Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf, Samhan Ghazi and child actor Hoorain among others.

Helmed by the eminent drama director Meesam Nazar Naqvi, the intriguing plot of the play is penned by Rakshanda Rizvi, whereas, Big Bang Productions of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi backs the title. ‘Hasrat’ airs daily at 7pm, only on ARY Digital.