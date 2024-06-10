Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha will be marrying her partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai on June 23, India Today has learnt. Actor Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to her partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been going steady for a long time but never spoke about each other publicly. However, their appearances together and sweet social media posts have been proof of their bond. Earlier this month, Zaheer had shared cute photos of the two while wishing a happy birthday to Sonakshi and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz.” Apart from their close friends and family members, the entire cast of Heeramandi has been invited for the wedding, as per sources. The wedding invite is designed like a magazine cover and the text says — ‘the rumours are true’. Guests have been asked to come in formals and the wedding celebrations would be taking place at Bastian in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi.