Sarim Burney seeks bail in ‘human trafficking’ case

Lawyer of social worker Sarim Burney on Monday said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) levelled ‘baseless’ allegations against his client in human trafficking case. Burney was taken into custody on June 5 after he landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi following his US visit. Judicial Magistrate Karachi East took up the plea of Sarim Burney seeking bail in the human trafficking case. In his arguments before the court, Burney’s lawyer alleged that FIA levelled baseless allegations against his client without a ‘proper’ investigation. He said the toddler was left at hospital by the parents themselves and now allegations of receiving Rs3 mln are being raised. The lawyer of social activist said the adoption of kids is done under a designed process and the FIA has failed to prove its allegations. The court has also summoned the response from the FIA on the bail plea of Sarim Burney. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered first information report (FIR) against rights activist Sarim Burney for allegedly trafficking newborn babies to United States (US). In the FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.