CM orders restructuring of govt depts to improve governance

A revolutionary decision has been made by the government to bring an overwhelming change in the government and governance system in Punjab.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, a decision has been made to undertake massive reshuffling of ministries and departments in Punjab under which downsizing of surplus, inept and deficit-prone institutions will be carried out. Additional institutions working for similar assignments will be abolished.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the restructuring project. The performance of official affairs will be eased by reducing the number of ministries and those institutions which work for similar assignments will be merged. By undertaking the restructuring and downsizing process, the performance of institutions and public service mechanisms will be made simple, easy and swift.

Restructuring and downsizing will accrue savings worth billions of rupees. A fiscal space will also be created by carrying out massive reduction in the annual expenditures of the government.

PM China visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on undertaking a successful visit to China.

In her message on Sunday, the CM paid tributes to Shehbaz Sharif for his endeavours undertaken for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. ‘Under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the national economy is treading on the road to progress and prosperity and the completion of CPEC projects will be expedited,’ she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after undertaking a successful visit to the UAE, paved the way for the country’s progress and prosperity by virtue of excellent diplomacy in China as well, she expressed.

The CM added that time has proved that China and other countries repose their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N, adding that the willingness of Chinese investors to contribute their valuable partnership to uplift Pakistan’s economy will open new avenues of economic progress. Pak-China relations are stronger like a cliff. The resolve of Pakistan and China to work in unison for peace and stability along with attaining progress and prosperity is highly praiseworthy.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, the country is moving ahead by leaps and bounds towards better economic conditions. The reduction in the prices of flour, bread and other essential edibles is welcoming. Under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government is working day in and day out for the economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan, she added.

MPA

Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focusing on resolving public problems.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of labor union and trade union representatives at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

He said the Chief Minister had fulfilled the promise of providing quality and low-cost bread (roti) to the people. This is a historic relief to 130 million people in the first 100 days of any government.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab has made a significant reduction in the prices of food items. Prices of flour, bread, roti and naan decreased by 48% in the first 100 days, he added. Members Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) Muhammad Faisal Ikram and Chaudhry Tariq Subhani were also present on this occasion. Manshaullah said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to deliver the right of the people to their doorsteps by putting the self-respect of the people first and her Dream App launch is a link in this chain.

He said that on the instructions of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Department of Labour and Manpower Punjab has accelerated the process of death, marriage grants and educational scholarships to workers and directed that those entitled to the rights should be delivered to their doorsteps and the people should not have to go to government offices for their rights. The MPA said that the labor department had issued 360 cheques for marriage grants and 39 cheques for death grants to the labourers of Sialkot district, the total value of which is Rs82 million.

He said that the number of beds in Social Security Hospital will be increased, while the scope of Quaid-e-Azam Workers Welfare Schools would also be expanded.