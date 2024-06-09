Twin cities’ largest sacrificial cattle market set up in Bhatta Chowk

The largest sacrificial cattle market of the twin cities has been set up in Bhatta Chowk, covering an area of 250 kanals at the junction of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, to facilitate citizens purchases of the sacrificial animals.

As the grand sacrificial ritual of Eid ul Azha approaches, people have started preparing to celebrate it with full enthusiasm.

Open for 24 hours, the temporary set-up will continue until the third day of Eid ul Azha. Any sale or purchase of the animals in areas other than the prescribed market is prohibited.

According to the details, the Rawalpindi Cantt Board (RCB) has imposed certain conditions for the market contractor to maintain discipline and cleanliness inside the market. The sellers and buyers are independent in the price bargaining of the animals; however, buyers have to pay an amount as a token tax, which is different for different animals.

All the stages, from the purchase of the animal to its slaughter, have a special style, due to which cattle markets have assumed special importance, he said, adding that the best possible arrangements have been made for this big activity.

In a brief interaction with APP on Sunday, the Secretary, RCB Rasheed Saqib, informed that maintaining cleanliness and continuous monitoring of animal viruses were the top priorities to be regularly executed.

He informed that the coordinated and joint efforts of the allied departments, including the District Health Department, traffic police, and monitoring teams, were continued, and official teams remained vigilant in that regard.

The Secretary further informed that vaccination against COVID-19 and preventive measures against the Congo virus in animals were among the responsibilities of the contractor, as both conditions were mentioned in the general auction notice. A schedule for deployed RCB enforcement teams has been issued to work outside the market, he added.

“The buying behavior of people is slow in the initial days of the month of Zil Hajjah; however, the first weekend witnessed a huge number of visitors for the collection of initial information about the market,” he added.

Muhammad Abdullah, a visitor, told APP that he was visiting the cattle market to observe the price trends of the animals.

“We will come again when the market is at its peak, he said, explaining that it was difficult for him to keep the animal at home for many days,” he said.

Tariq Mahmood, another buyer, said that it was the right time to purchase an animal because each passing day would increase the animal prices.

A variety of animals, including goats, sheep, cows, bulls, and camels, are regularly brought to the market. The marketers said we were expecting a good profit this year. In response to a question regarding the high prices of the animals, they said, “They have invested their time, money, and energies in bringing up the animals, which should be paid back to them.”

A separate wide-car parking area has been set up to further address crowd management in surrounding areas of the market.

Parking fees of Rs. 100.0 and Rs. 50.0 are being charged for each car and motorcycle, respectively, per day.

RCB has deployed different teams to work outside the market. However, maintaining cleanliness inside the market remains the responsibility of the market contractor.

Rasheed Saqib further informed that the market was completely condoned to keep the activity within the market premises. On the other side, district health officials are also present in the market to monitor any infectious activities in animals. The marketers were asked to comply with the health code prescribed by the government, including the COVID vaccination.

A large number of people are selling animal fodder in the market.They informed that fresh animal feed was brought regularly to market to keep the animals healthy. Another group is selling ropes, sonorous coils, and shining garlands for animals.

They termed such decorating articles visual appeal-creating items.

It is pertinent to mention that RCB had auctioned the Bhatta Chowk cattle market for Rs. 109.9 million. The entry fee for sacrificial animals such as cows, bulls, and camels in the market has been fixed at Rs. 3000.0 each, and for goats and sheep at Rs 2000 each.

District police had deployed patrolling parties to maintain law and order in the market.

11 Cattle Markets

Rawalpindi District Administration has set up 11 temporary cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha in different tehsils of the district for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

According to a district administration spokesman, the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned, and all-out efforts would be made to keep the city areas neat and clean during Eid ul Adha days.

He said the officials concerned had been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), warning that action would be taken against vendors if they violated the orders.

He informed that all possible facilities were provided in the cattle markets set up for Eid-ul-Adha.

Three cattle markets were established in Cantt areas at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill, Al-Haram City Mouza Misriot and Gulistan Colony near National Park Rawalpindi.

A cattle market was set up at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Sector 2 in city area while a cattle market was also established at Rawat in Saddar division area.

A cattle market is in Tehsil Gujar Khan at Majeed Mor outside Prism Town main GT Road, he said adding, two cattle markets were established in Tehsil Taxila at New Sharif Hospital main GT Road and HIT near Sunday Bazaar in Taxila Cantt.

Two mandis of the sacrificial animals to facilitate the residents of Tehsil Kallar Syedan and Kahota were also set up, he added.

He informed that a temporary cattle market was established in connection with Eid-ul-Adha at Mangal Bypass cattle sale point in Tehsil Kallar Syedan while a mandi is in Tehsil Kahota at Sakhi Sarwar Tingi Road.

The market was set up on modern lines where, besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.

The RCB has also formed teams to check illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, he said, adding that no vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals to residential areas.

Diseases

The Livestock Department on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak is taking solid steps to control spread of diseases.

The Commissioner had issued instructions for necessary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in view of the movement of animals on Eid-ul-Adha, the district administration spokesman informed.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to control Congo virus and other diseases.

Banners of free veterinary facilities were also being displayed at selected sale points, he said.

Mobile veterinary dispensaries of the Livestock Department were being deployed to ensure the supply of free medicines.

On the instructions of Engineer Aamir Khattak, the loudspeakers would be used to spread animal welfare awareness messages.

Livestock department was ensuring supply of anti-tick spray, antibiotic and other necessary drugs, he informed.

Solid steps were taken to ensure establishment of inter-provincial check posts, he said adding, inter-district check posts were also set up to complete the task of spraying animals to prevent them from Congo Virus and segregate sick animals.

He informed that special attention would also be given to the slaughterhouses and butcher shops.

On the directives of the Commissioner, the authorities would ensure attendance of the livestock staff and availability of required medicines and no cattle market would be set up near densely populated areas to ensure safety of human health, he added.