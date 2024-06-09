Rawalpindi district admin taking solid steps to control use of plastic bags

Rawalpindi district administration is taking solid steps to control the use of plastic bags and promote the use of paper and cloth-made bags in the markets and bazaars.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, the polythene bags were creating environmental issues.

“The bags have been causing havoc in urban and rural areas, besides damaging the sewerage system, polluting soil, causing water pollution, and endangering aquatic life.” “The district administration is implementing the ban on plastic bags from June 5 on the directives of the Punjab government,” he said.

In that regard, the administration had started work to ensure the replacement of plastic bags of less than 75 microns in the shopping malls of the city, he added.

Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema informed us that the teams had been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners and members of the Punjab Environment Department.

He said the teams would confiscate plastic bags of less than 75 microns (polyethylene, non-woven polypropylene) from retailers in commercial areas.

The environment department would start registering producers, distributors, recyclers, and collectors.

He said the registration of producers and distributors would be accompanied by an affidavit stating that they would not produce or distribute plastic bags of less than 75 microns and would phase out their stock in 45 days in an environment-friendly manner. After 45 days, he said, the existing stock of producers and distributors would be confiscated.

“Producers, distributors, recyclers, and collectors who do not register themselves in 15 days from June 5 will be sealed on June 21,” he said, adding that the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the manufacturing, sale, and use of polythene and plastic bags.

The district administration spokesman informed us that the ACs were visiting different shopping malls and grocery store chains to replace plastic bags with paper bags.

Many stores and restaurants had agreed to replace the plastic bags, disposable plates, and glass, he added.

“The administration has displayed banners made from cloth to create public awareness,” he said.

He informed me that a seminar to create awareness among stakeholders was also held, in which owners of bakeries, restaurants, and food outlets were informed about the alternatives and samples were given to them.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, had also directed the relevant authorities to accelerate an ongoing awareness campaign against the use of plastic bags, he said.

The officers were instructed to conduct an awareness campaign against plastic bags in such a way that the citizens, realizing their harmful effects, would abandon the use of plastic bags themselves.

“The use of plastic is dangerous for human health,” the spokesman said.

Dengue Control

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a weekly performance meeting of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates and reviewed various actions taken over the past week.

According to the Spokesman of ICT administration, the meeting was focused on the efforts to combat dengue, manage cattle markets, and control prices.

During the meeting, officials reported that dengue larvae were found in 250 locations last week, though no new dengue cases have been recorded in the city. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for a joint campaign with citizens to control dengue.

The meeting also covered the setup of cattle markets at five locations across Islamabad. These markets are equipped with essential facilities such as clean water and shaded areas, with teams from relevant institutions, including security and livestock services, stationed on-site to ensure smooth operations.

Another topic of discussion was the reduction in transport fares following the recent decrease in petroleum product prices. The Deputy Commissioner issued show-cause notices to two Price Control Magistrates for failing to comply with directives.

Deputy Commissioner Memon instructed Assistant Commissioners to keep their offices accessible to the public at all times, ensuring that all necessary facilities are provided to both citizens and traders, especially in the cattle markets.

The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts of various departments to address key issues affecting the city, with a focus on dengue prevention, market management, and price control.

Passenger Facilitation

The district administration is finalizing the best possible arrangements at the terminals of public transport to facilitate passengers across Rawalpindi division.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, had directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that all arrangements should be finalized at the terminals as soon as possible.

The Commissioner had also directed the DCs to finalize arrangements to conduct raids, he informed.

The DCs were instructed to ensure that the arrangements are finalized, particularly at bus stands and terminals, rest areas, and petrol pumps.

The cleanliness of toilets and prayer areas should be ensured, as the commissioner directed, and clean drinking water should also be provided to the passengers.

Tuck shops would not be allowed to sell any substandard or expired food items, the spokesman said, and informed that, on the orders of the Commissioner, the authorities would ensure implementation of the notified fares on public transport, the fitness of the vehicles, action against overloading, etc.

The fares would be displayed at prominent places on the vehicles, he said.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against illegal LPG cylinders in public and commercial vehicles, he warned.

Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the traffic police and Secretary Regional Transport Authority to check fitness certificates of public transport and also monitor speeding and overloading, he informed.