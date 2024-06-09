Pak football team to face Tajikistan on June 11

The Pakistan football team is set to play its final away match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 against Tajikistan on June 11 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. However, the team’s travel schedule has faced significant disruptions due to unforeseen circumstances.

A private airline flight, initially scheduled to transport the team, was canceled following a bird strike incident, causing two delays before the eventual cancellation, said a press release. As a result, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has reached out to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for a chartered flight. Currently, 8 out of the 35-member squad have arrived in Tajikistan. The PFF is trying its best to facilitate the travel of the remaining squad members to ensure they reach Tajikistan in time for the crucial match. The PFF remains committed to overcoming these challenges and is exploring all possible avenues to ensure the smooth travel of the players.