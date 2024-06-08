846 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive for Jor Mela celebrations

About 846 Sikh pilgrims from India, led by Sardar Gurubachan Singh, crossed into Pakistan on Saturday via the Wagah Border to participate in Jor Mela commemorations of Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s death anniversary.

The group received a warm welcome with bouquets from Punjab Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC). The pilgrims expressed joy upon their arrival, with party leader Sardar Gurubachan Singh noting a profound sense of belonging and warmth in Pakistan, the land of their Guru. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora assured the media of comprehensive hospitality arrangements by the Evacuee Trust Property Board, covering accommodation, security, medical, and travel needs for pilgrims from India and globally.

The group was transported in VIP buses under tight security to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal to perform religious rites. PSGPC members Sardar Mampal Singh, Satwant Singh, and Satwant Kaur, alongside ASO Asim Chaudhry and other board officers, joined in welcoming the pilgrims at the border.

The pilgrims will follow a detailed schedule, including visits to Nankana Sahib on June 10, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad on June 11, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Narowal on June 12, and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Eminabad on June 14, before arriving in Lahore.

The main ceremony for Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s death anniversary will take place on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, with attendance from local and international Sikh leaders. The pilgrims will return to India on June 17, concluding their sacred journey.