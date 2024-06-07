KP Governor for upholding academic reputation of Edwards College

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, visited Edwards College here on Friday and called for upholding the academic reputation of the college.

He said, “Edwards College is the premier historical educational institution of the province, and it is the shared responsibility of all of us to uphold its quality of education.” The governor inspected the international language courses center, the central library, and various classrooms in the college. He also reviewed the ongoing annual examinations at the college. The principal of the college, Professor Shujaat Ali Khan, briefed the governor about the historical status of the college, curricular and extracurricular activities, scholarships, and academic performance. A briefing was also given regarding the structure of the Board of Governors, Executive Committee, and Finance Committee of the college.