New Zealand’s Williamson hails expanded World Cup after US stunner

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hailed the T20 World Cup’s expansion to 20 nations after co-hosts United States beat Pakistan on Thursday in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. The World Cup, also co-hosted by the West Indies, has an extra four teams, giving fledgling cricket nations more big-tournament experience while also raising concerns their presence could mean more one-sided results. Williamson, who made his T20 World Cup debut in 2012 when Sri Lanka hosted 12 teams, said the bigger field was a “fantastic thing”. “That sort of exposure is only beneficial for all teams,” he told reporters on a video call from Guyana. “When you come to tournament-time anything can happen which is the beauty of the sport.