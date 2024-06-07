CM Punjab committed to implement 43 exemplary initiatives: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari Friday while appreciating exemplary 43-initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab government during her 100 days’ performance assured that all public welfare projects will soon practically and equally be implemented across Punjab without in discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that one of the commendable achievements under the leadership of Maryum Nawaz Sharif has been a dramatic reduction in inflation, adding, the introduction of air ambulance, field hospitals and clinic on wheels has revolutionary medical services for people of Punjab.

These remarkable measures underscore her commitment to ensuring that healthcare is not a privileged but a fundamental right of every citizen, she added.

Under the leadership of Maryum Nawaz Punjab is also witnessing a transport revolution, adding, eco-friendly buses in various cities is a significant step towards sustainable transportation, she added.

Azma Bukhari added that another project named ‘Aapna Ghar’ aims to provide low-income families with their own houses, adding, over 3000 houses will be built in every district of Punjab soon.

These initiatives will address fundamental needs and empowering vulnerable segment of society, she said, adding, Maryum Nawaz Sharif administration has also taken swift steps which will address the issues of employment and education.

Replying to a query, she said that at the end of June air ambulance service will officially be functional adding that Maryum Nawaz has set up new standard for proactive governance.

Azma further said, a billion farmers’ package Kisan card has been approved, solar panels at low costs will also be provided to 50 thousand deserving people, an Easter package has also been prepared for the Christian community.

She said that historic relief had been provided on roti, naan, rusks, bread, and other bakery products while with special efforts of the government chicken prices had also been reduced maintaining the availability and quality.

She added a state of the art agricultural units will be be setup and the government is working hard to bring down inflation by at least three percent.