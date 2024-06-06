Pakistan, Italy agree to action against illegal immigrants

Pakistan and Italy have agreed to a coordinated and effective action plan against illegal immigrants and human trafficking.

This came at a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Rome. Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain was also present in the meeting.

The two sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts against drug trafficking.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said: “Steps have been taken at all levels to stop illegal entry of Pakistanis to Italy and to counter drug trafficking. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against human trafficking and drug mafia”.

Mohsin Naqvi also spoke about the 146 Pakistanis imprisoned in Italy and demanded the handover of 42 to Pakistan.

He invited the Italian counterpart to visit Pakistan and that strong mutual cooperation would help stop human trafficking, anti-narcotics and border security. In his remarks, Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated Italy can benefit greatly from Pakistan’s skilled manpower. He emphasized the early finalization of the Skilled Manpower Agreement will discourage illegal immigration.

The Italian Interior Minister added his country will cooperate with Pakistan in matters of border security and human and drug trafficking. He appreciated the steps taken by Mohsin Naqvi for the prevention of human trafficking and anti-narcotics and assured cooperation for anti-narcotics, border security and human trafficking.

In the meeting, the Italian Interior Minister, Ali Javed, Pakistan’s ambassador to Italy, and senior officials of the Italian Interior Ministry were also present on the occasion.