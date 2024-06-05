Daily Times

PM lauds Pak Navy officers

APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the officers and workers of the Pakistan Navy for carrying out the third consecutive successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea during the last ten days.

He also appreciated the officers and staffers deployed at PMSS Zhob for confiscating a huge quantity of narcotics, according to a PM Office statement.

“The measures by Pakistan Navy to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and elimination of illegal activities are laudable,” the prime minister commented who is currently on a five-day visit to China.

