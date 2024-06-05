PM lauds Pak Navy officers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the officers and workers of the Pakistan Navy for carrying out the third consecutive successful anti-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea during the last ten days.

He also appreciated the officers and staffers deployed at PMSS Zhob for confiscating a huge quantity of narcotics, according to a PM Office statement.

“The measures by Pakistan Navy to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and elimination of illegal activities are laudable,” the prime minister commented who is currently on a five-day visit to China.