Punjab enforces immediate ban on plastic bag usage

The Punjab government has implemented a ban on the use of plastic bags across the province, effective today (Wednesday).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has stated that this ban encompasses the use, production, sale and trade of plastic bags, citing their detrimental impact on both the environment and human health. The CM has highlighted the overarching objective of the “Say No to Plastic” campaign, aimed at combating environmental pollution and encouraging eco-friendly practices. Maryam says that the enforcement of this ban will be rigorous, under which plastic bag usage will be prohibited in hotels, restaurants and food outlets, with a concerted effort to promote environmentally sustainable alternatives like paper bags.