Sinner proud to spearhead Italian movement after taking top ranking

Jannik Sinner took an unexpected path to the world number one ranking on Tuesday after Novak Djokovic’s French Open withdrawal but the youngster said it was the culmination of years of hard work and represented a proud moment for Italy.

Sinner arrived at Roland Garros needing to reach the final to assure himself of the top spot next week but got confirmation when organisers announced that Djokovic had pulled out with a knee injury sustained in his fourth-round win on Monday.

It meant the 22-year-old, who was informed of the news shortly after his 6-2 6-4 7-6(3) quarter-final win over Grigor Dimitrov, becomes the first Italian man to achieve the feat. “It means a lot to me for sure. It’s not the way we all were expecting. He (Djokovic) had two long, tough matches, five sets, so it’s tough. The first one he finished really late also,” Sinner told reporters. “It’s tough also for the tournament. Novak retiring, it’s always tough. Talking about myself, I’m very happy about this achievement. It’s a lot of work we put in daily. It’s a daily routine. Obviously happy to have this number.