Pakistan & Saint Vincent and Grenadines establish formal diplomatic ties

Pakistan and Saint Vincent, an island country in the eastern Caribbean, Monday established formal diplomatic relations between the two countries. Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, and his counterpart from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ambassador Inga Rhonda King, signed a joint communique to formalize the diplomatic relations between the two countries. Welcoming Ambassador King to the Pakistan Mission, the Pakistani envoy said that Pakistan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have had a long tradition of a ‘warm, close and cooperative’ relationship at the UN. “The establishment of formal diplomatic relationship between the two friendly countries will lead to further deepening of ties,” Ambassador Akram said. “We now look forward to more intensive interaction between the tourists, business delegations, and the people of the two countries.”