Confident Alcaraz relishing French Open rematch with Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of a maiden French Open title will face a stern test when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, but the Spaniard will be high on confidence given his stunning record against the Greek ninth seed.

Third seed Alcaraz last year played some exceptional tennis to beat Tsitsipas 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) and earn a spot in the last four of Roland-Garros for the first time in his career. Having won all five of their previous meetings, 21-year-old Alcaraz is eyeing a third Grand Slam crown while he tries to bury the heartbreak of last year’s semi-final loss, where he suffered severe cramps against eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas, however, will have hope of causing an upset at Court Philippe-Chatrier in the night session given his recent form. The 25-year-old won his third Monte Carlo title in April after beating heavyweights Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

“I love these kinds of matches,” Alcaraz said after thrashing 21st-seed Felix Auger Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday. “I’ve seen a lot of matches lately from Stefanos. I know he’s playing great tennis and has a lot of confidence right now. “I have the key against him. I’ll try to play the shots that get him in trouble.