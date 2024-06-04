No banned organization allowed to collect animal hides on Eid

No banned organization will be allowed to collect the sacrificial animals hides on Eidul Azha.

The Punjab Home department has issued important directions in the context of Eidul Azha. According to the spokesperson for the department, only organizations registered with the Charity Commission will be able to receive the sacrificial animal hides. Section 144 will be imposed on burning the head and trotters of sacrificial animals in public places. Section 144 will also be imposed on bathing and boating in rivers, streams and dams during Eid holidays. Nobody will be allowed to throw offal of sacrificial animals in manhole, drainage or canals.

The spokesperson of the Punjab Home department said that a ban will also be imposed on installation of mechanical rides to prevent injury or loss of human lives. The department has directed additional security arrangements in Eidgahs, mosques and madrasas across the province. Instructions have been issued to ensure the best security arrangements in all the cattle markets, and the administration has been directed to ensure that no commission or extortion is charged in the cattle markets.

The Home department has directed that no illegal cattle market should be allowed to be established across Punjab. Necessary security measures should be ensured for the arrival of tourists and traffic control in Murree and surrounding areas. The commissioners and deputy commissioners are also directed to coordinate with police and related departments to ensure all arrangements before Eid.