20 organizations honored for outstanding ecological practices on World Environment Day

In celebration of World Environment Day, twenty organizations from across the country have been recognized for their exemplary efforts in promoting sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices.

These organizations awarded with the newly instituted ‘Pakistan Environmental Awards’, aimed at recognizing and appreciating the best environmental practices. The awards highlighted the innovative approaches and significant contributions made by businesses, non-profits, and educational institutions towards preserving our planet for future generations, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony was organized by the Decom-Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Pakistan National Council of the arts (PNCA), different sub-national EPAs and industrial associations at the PNCA.

The ceremony was overwhelmingly attended by a diverse audience including environmental activists, industry leaders, policy makers, and members of the public.

The event was a testament to the collective commitment towards achieving a greener, more sustainable world.

The award winners included National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, Fauji Cement Company Ltd, Bestway Cement Ltd, Giga Group, Stary Hydro, Balochistan Rural Support Programme, Snow Leopard Foundation, Murree Brewery, PTV World Morning Show, Centre for Climate Diplomacy, Pak-EPA, Mira Hydro, and Laraib Hydro Power.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khqan Abbasi was the chief guest. The other guests included Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Belgium Charles Delogne, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Netherlands embassy Hajo Provo Kluit, Pak-EPA Director General Farzana Altaf Shah, PNCA Director General Ayub Jamali.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “Today, as we celebrate World Environment Day 2024, I am reminded of the immense beauty and richness of our natural heritage here in Pakistan. Our mountains, rivers, forests, and diverse ecosystems are not only a source of national pride but also vital to our health, prosperity, and well-being as nobody cannot forget the havoc that we have played with our natural resources and there is dire need to adopt best practices and put every effort for the restoration of the nature.”

Belgian Ambassador Charles Delogne said, “I extend thanks to DEVCOM for inviting me for an award ceremony and conference to promote good practices in environmental protection. Climate change is a reality and people know it better in Pakistan than elsewhere. But this concept must not lead to a lack of responsibility.” He said the environment is everybody’s business and his field visits to Pakistan have shown that there is still a lot to be done, especially in waste management, air pollution control and waterways management.