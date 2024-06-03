Rossi’s Hungary could be dark horses in Germany

Hungary may not yet have reached the same heights as their team’s golden era in the middle of last century but they could be dark horses at Euro 2024 having stormed through qualifying and narrowly missed out on reaching the Nations League finals.

Led by Italian manager Marco Rossi, Hungary are set for their third successive Euros, having previously missed out since 1972. They were unbeaten in Euro 2024 qualifying Group G, recording impressive home and away victories over Serbia in the process.

Ferencvaros forward Barnabas Varga and midfield dynamo Dominik Szoboszlai were the team’s four-goal joint leading scorers in qualifying and will be crucial to Hungary’s hopes of reaching the last 16, as they did in France in 2016. Szoboszlai, already Hungary’s captain at 23 years old, has impressed for his new side Liverpool this season since moving from RB Leipzig and looks to have recovered from injury in good time to face Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in Group A.

Denes Dibusz will likely keep the No. 1 jersey ahead of Peter Gulacsi, while they have experience in abundance at the back as Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Adam Lang, Loic Nego and Endre Botka have more than 250 caps between them. Hungary take on Germany in Stuttgart in their second group match on June 19. However, rather than being daunted by facing the tournament hosts, they will be buoyed up by their recent record against the three-times European champions.