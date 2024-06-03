Govt to digitalize pesticides registration: Rana Tanveer

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said Sunday that a comprehensive strategy would be formulated to improve the fumigation system and that the number of fumigation companies would be further expanded. Talking to Director General of Plant Protection, Dr. Tariq Khan, he said, “The Plant Protection Department plays a significant role in the agriculture sector.” The Director General of Plant Protection briefed the minister on the department’s functions, performance, and the challenges it faced. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said, “Efforts will be made to develop a comprehensive strategy to further improve the performance of the department, and it will be brought up to high standards, ensuring its operations meet top quality benchmarks.” “We have a strong commitment to promoting merit and transparency within the department. Corruption and inefficiency will not be tolerated in any form within the department,” he added. Rana Tanveer said, “The system will be digitalized to ensure transparency in operations.”