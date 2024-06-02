June 8 last date to submit applications for collection of sacrificial animals hides

Rawalpindi district administration has imposed a ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals without No Objection Certificate (NOC) on Eid ul Adha while June 8 would be last date to submit applications for the NOC. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema has issued an official notification in this regard. According to the notification, “Permission is required for the collection of hides of sacrificial animals. Applications for the collection of sacrificial animal hides can be submitted until June 8 and no applications will be accepted after June 8. Legal action will be taken against those collecting skins without permission.” According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the relevant authorities to impose Section 144 on illegal sale points and the collection of sacrificial animals hides without an NOC. All cattle markets would be set up at approved sale points on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, he informed. A control room would be set up in the commissioner’s office to monitor the sanitation arrangements. Special measures would be taken to prevent Congo virus and other diseases by considering the movement of animals before Eid, he said. The Department of Livestock on the instructions of the commissioner would ensure vaccination at entry and exit points. Biodegradable bags for the entrails of the sacrificial animals would also be distributed to the public, he informed. Special arrangements for cleaning on Eid would be in place, and people would be requested to fully cooperate with the departments on the matter of cleaning. The citizens could register their complaints by calling the toll-free number 08000-92111, he added.