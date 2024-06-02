Action to be taken against wrong parked vehicles: IGP

The Islamabad Police has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating inconvenience for pedestrians and smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed the Police to launch campaign against wrong parking vehicles in especially at busy markets and gave special instructions to SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk to monitor it, a public relations officer said on Sunday. All Zonal DSPs were directed to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city. The action was taken against showroom and shopping malls? administrators in G-11 Markaz, F-10, F-11, G-8, G-9, I-8 Markaz, Blue area, Jinnah Super Market, F-6 Super Market, Aabpara and Bhara Kahu markets. Vehicles were removed from footpath areas and they were warned to follow rules otherwise strict action would be initiated against them. During the ongoing Year, the Islamabad Police also issued more than 42,000 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at police stations for not vacating footpath areas.