Fed secy arrested in courtroom for disruptive behaviour

A federal secretary was arrested in the courtroom for inappropriate behaviour and sentenced to jail and a fine by the judge. Muhammad Omar Malik, a member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Telecom, appeared as a plaintiff in a case. The incident occurred in the court of Civil Judge Judicial Magistrate Adil Sarwar Sial. Malik, who was appearing as the plaintiff, displayed contemptuous behaviour and misconduct, prompting the judge to take immediate notice and order his arrest from the courtroom. The court sentenced Malik to 15 days in jail and imposed a fine of Rs2,000 under Section 228. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional five days of imprisonment. “Such behaviour is unacceptable in the court of law,” stated Judge Sial.

“The dignity of the court must be upheld at all times.” Muhammad Omar Malik was being transferred to Adiala Jail following the court’s verdict. However, in a turn of events, the court accepted Malik’s unconditional apology and granted him bail. The judge ordered his release from custody upon posting bail. “The court has accepted his apology, but let this be a warning,” the judge said. “Contempt of court will not be tolerated. Future conduct must comply with the law and the Constitution.” The high-ranking official was released from the courthouse’s holding cell after posting a surety bond worth Rs100,000. The court also issued a stern warning to Malik to maintain appropriate conduct in the future.