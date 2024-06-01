T20 WC: US ambassador wishes Pak cricket team best of luck

The US ambassador in Pakistan has expressed his best wishes for the Pakistani cricket team that has landed in American for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin tomorrow. In a video message posted to the embassy’s social media accounts, the ambassador said the love of Pakistanis for cricket was worth appreciating. He further said that the United States is set to host its first-ever cricket World Cup. Expressing his best wishes for the Pakistani cricket team, Ambassador Blome highlighted the significance of cricket in Pakistani culture. “Pakistanis’ love for cricket is truly remarkable,” he remarked, acknowledging the passion that unites fans across borders. Recently, he said, he had invited the Pakistani cricket team to the US embassy, where the ambassador said he took the opportunity to engage with the players. Not only did he extend his best wishes in person, but he also seized the chance to learn bowling and batting techniques from the Pakistani team. “I’m excited to see the Pakistani team in action during the World Cup,” Ambassador Bloom stated, expressing his anticipation for the thrilling matches ahead. As cricket gains traction in new territories, the upcoming Cricket World Cup in the United States promises to be a milestone event, fostering cultural exchange and sporting camaraderie on a global scale.